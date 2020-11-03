Eileen Marie Williamson Jackson Brander
October 9, 1953 - October 28, 2020
Long time Reno resident and mortgage professional Eileen Marie Williamson Jackson Brander, age 67, passed away peacefully at home after a very short but extremely intense battle with pancreatic cancer.
Eileen was born in Boston, Massachusetts. After a short time in Sacramento, California, her family moved to Reno, Nevada in 1955 where she remained until her death.
Eileen was a graduate of Reno High School, Reno Business College, Morrison University and had studied at the University of Nevada, Reno. She had also graduated from Northern Nevada School of Real Estate and held a real estate license for many years.
Eileen had been a mortgage banker for the past 40 years. At the time of her death Eileen was the branch manager at Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Previously she had been with Colonial Bank Home Mortgage for 25 years.
She was named Woman of the Year in 2006 by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
for her fundraising efforts through running in the Rock & Roll 10K marathons. She was again recognized in 2012 for her unwavering support. She continued running for several years always raising funds for cancer research and someday a cure.
She received several professional awards throughout her banking career.
She had a passion for fine art, big hats, jazz music, cooking, gardening and camping/fishing with her husband.
She traveled the world from the time she was a teenager with New Orleans being one of her favorite destinations.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Dale (Bud) Williamson, her mother, Gloria Jean Dimmick Williamson and her sister, Christine Lynn Williamson Ybarra Boggio.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Brander of Reno, her beloved Schnauzer, Baxter, sisters, Maureen Adele Drake (Earl) of Lovelock, Nevada and Catherine Anne Wilford (Olen) of Ajo, Arizona, along with several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.
Her husband, Mark, has asked that in lieu of flowers and cards, donations be made in Eileen's name to the American Cancer Society
.