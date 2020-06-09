Elaine Broten



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elaine Broten, on May 26, 2020 at the age of 101. Elaine was born on March 1, 1919 in Prineville, Oregon to Arthur Ray and Alta Bowman.



She met her future husband, Art, at Oregon State University. They were married in 1942. After Art completed his Naval Service, the couple moved to Reno in 1947, where they raised four children. In the early 1960's she completed her Masters Degree from the University of Nevada, Reno in Psychometry and began a career with the WCSD as a counselor that lasted until her retirement in 1980.



In the 1960's and 70's the family spent most weekends at the Eagle Lake, Ca cabin that Art built. Art and Elaine shared their retirement summers at Seaside, Or and winters here in Reno until Art's passing in 2007.



Elaine had many friends from former colleagues, PEO, TOPS and her water exercise group. She very much appreciated all of them. She could, seemingly effortlessly, put a delicious pot roast dinner for 12 together, and was always there with encouraging words and advice.



Elaine was predeceased by Art, her husband of 64 years, daughter Ingrid and son-in-law Ash Keady and great-grandson Jesse. She is survived by sons Arthur Skip, Eric (Kathy), and Kurt (Sylvia), 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.



The family thanks MinMin, Scott and Joe of Washoe Senior Living I, Kindred Care Nursing and Hospice Care for their compassionate care of mom in her final months.



Elaine was laid to rest beside Art at Mountain View Cemetery, in Reno, Nevada.



We miss you Mom.



Because of Covid-19, no services are planned at this time. If you wish, a donation to the Dr. Art and Elaine Broten Scholarship fund at the University of Nevada would be appreciated: University of Nevada Reno Foundation, Mail Stop 0162, 1664 N. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89557-0001.









