Elaine Mary Andersen
Sparks - Elaine Mary (De Mars) Andersen, 68, has found peace with her Heavenly Father. Born February 4, 1951 in Denver, CO to Bernice (Saunders) and Everett De Mars when her father had traveled there for school; the family returned to Reno shortly thereafter. She often said she was a native Nevadan because she was conceived in Reno but just happened to be born in Colorado. Her childhood was enriched by grandparents Frank and Grace Saunders and Joe and Cora De Mars, with lots of cousins and close relationships between both sides of her family. While camping with family at the lakes and towns of the northern Sierra she developed a lifelong love of the outdoors.
Elaine attended Reno High, graduating in 1969. While at the University of Nevada she met Warren Andersen of Sparks, fell in love and was married May 1, 1971 until his passing on September 24, 2011. They had two children, Patrick and Jennifer, with whom they spent summers and vacations in the northern Sierra, Donner Lake and the Pacific Northwest.
After a short career working for First National Bank, Elaine found her true passion as a preschool teacher. She was most proud to obtain an associate degree from Truckee Meadows Community College in early childhood education in 1998. Most of her teaching career was spent at Sunflower Preschool where she shaped young minds with her loving and joyful disposition.
Elaine was a strong hiker, fearless traveler, and enjoyed adventure. She leaves those who knew her best with many memories of an exuberant, kind, and innocent soul.
She is survived by her loving family which includes; son Patrick and daughter-in-law Kelley Andersen, daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Stephen Sugarbaker, sister Charlene De Mars Kelty, niece Michele Leaf and husband Sam, two great nephews Logan and Evan, sisters-in-law Faye Andersen and Christel Neldner, beloved Aunt, three Uncles, numerous cousins and many long time and new friends.
Always remember the good times; in the end that is all we have of each other.
Donations can be made in her name to www.nami.org.
A Celebration of Elaine's Life is scheduled from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Walton's Funerals and Cremations, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020