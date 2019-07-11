Elaine Seeliger



Reno - Elaine Seeliger, 79, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born October 10, 1939, in Durango, Colorado the daughter of Paul and Ruby Sandoval.



Elaine was raised in Gerlach, NV and then moved to Reno to work and attend business school. While working at the Holiday Hotel in Reno, she met the love of her life, John Frances Seeliger. Elaine and John married May 8, 1960 and enjoyed 51 years of marriage before John's untimely death in 2011.



Elaine was a loving wife and mother and especially excelled as grandma/grammie to her 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She and John were present at all local events of their grandchildren or great-grandchildren and made many road trips to northeastern Nevada, Idaho and Oregon as well. It was not unusual for them to attend Chris's game in the morning then travel to Winnemucca to watch AJ, Kate or Kelli, then onto Idaho to see Lauren and Darren. The more they attended, the louder the cheering.



Elaine is survived by her sons John (Diane) Seeliger; Paul Seeliger and daughter Sherri (Tripp) Nelson along with brothers Sylvian and Gerald Sandoval, her 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 nieces and 3 nephews. In addition to John, she is preceded in death by her nephew Michael Seeliger.



A funeral mass will be held Saturday July 13 at 2:00 at Our Mother of Sorrows cemetery chapel. Visitation and rosary will begin at 1:30. Burial will follow immediately after the mass and then a celebration of life will be held at La Posada Real - 5270 Longley Ln # 100, Reno, NV 89511.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Elaine to the , Northern Nevada Division.



