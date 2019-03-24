|
Eleanor Ann (Lanny) Elliott Hershenow
Reno - Lanny Hershenow, born on January 28, 1934 in Modesto, California to the late Emily and Stan Elliott, passed away at age 85 on March 12, 2019 in Reno, Nevada with her sons by her side. Lanny was the beloved wife of the late Morris Max Hershenow Sr. She was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Hicklin. Lanny is survived and missed by her sons, Max (Alison) and Stan (Stacy); and grandchildren, Hillary, Logan, Abby, Chloe, and Sadie.
Lanny lived a selfless, rich life, starting with her loving family and extending to countless people that were positively impacted throughout her 39-year career as the Jessie Beck Elementary School librarian and subsequent 15 years of volunteering at the school and other local organizations. "Day after day, ordinary people become heroes through extraordinary and selfless actions," said Sylvia Mathews Burwell. Lanny was a "hero" to many.
Moving throughout California during much of her young life, Lanny and Max married at Lake Tahoe in 1958 and spent their early married life in the San Francisco Bay Area. They settled on Alpine Circle in Reno in 1963, establishing deep roots to the neighborhood and community. The area and home were ideal for her love of the outdoors, tending to their yard, and entertaining friends and family during the Christmas holidays and throughout the school year.
Fitting to the life she lived, the family invites you to consider a donation to Jessie Beck Elementary School Parent-Faculty Association (PFA) in her name, in lieu of flowers. Donations can be sent to the school address at 1900 Sharon Way, Reno, NV 89509, attn: PFA.
We would like to thank the caring professionals at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center; especially Jon in ICU. Their compassion and sensitivity meant the world to us.
We invite all of Lanny's friends to join her family for an Alpine Circle block party to celebrate her life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 starting at 2pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019