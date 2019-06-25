Services Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks 1745 Sullivan Lane Sparks , NV 89431 775-359-2210 Resources More Obituaries for Eleanore Collier Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eleanore Jane Collier

Reno - Eleanore was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on June 28, 1943. She was the only child of Edward and Anne Glaskey. Growing up in Rahway, New Jersey she graduated from Rahway High School in 1961 and immediately started working secretarial jobs. When she finally earned enough money to buy a car, she embarked on what would be a life of travel and adventure. Ellie started off with a carload of girlfriends to Florida where the group found an apartment, worked various jobs, and basked in the sun at every opportunity. After a couple of years, the group slowly broke up and Ellie headed back to New Jersey and joined the US Army Reserve in 1974.



She did Basic Training and was sent to San Antonio, Texas for training as a medic. Afterwards, she returned to duties in New Jersey. The following year the unit sent Ellie to Letterman Army Medical Center in San Francisco for her Annual Reserve Training. She loved California so much that she transferred to another reserve unit in San Francisco and was accepted into Government Civil Service. It was here in 1979 that Ellie met a young Army Captain Larry Richardson who would eventually share her love of travel.



Larry left San Francisco early 1980 to his Advanced Courses at Indianapolis, Indiana, and Washington DC en route to his assignment at Ft Bragg, NC. Ellie obtained a transfer to the Eastern Area Corps of Engineers as a Civil Service employee. A long-distance romance culminated in their marriage in 1981.



They spent the next 35 years travelling far and wide. From their home in North Carolina they spent 3 years exploring the Eastern half of the United States. Then it was 4 years in Europe travelling everywhere from Russia to Italy, many long road trips to Spain and France, the British Isles. Both Ellie and Larry retired in 1993. Since that time Ellie has racked up 318 actual cruise days, 291 timeshare days in Mexico, and 518 days on 41 other trips worldwide. Her travels included all seven continents, with highlights such as the North Pole, South Pole, 1,000 miles up the Amazon, South America and travels to many Tahitian Islands. In addition to all this travel she managed to obtain her degree with honors from the University of Maryland in 1986.



After they both retired, they moved to Petaluma, CA and ultimately to Sparks, NV in 2001. Ellie was a Lioness for 9 years in Petaluma. When Lions International opened up to women she became a Lion in 1996 and joined the 7-11 Lions Club. Moving to Sparks she became a Charter member of the Sparks Spanish Springs Lions Club. She held the Abdul award from Canine Companions for Independence, and locally was a Vincent Vinella, Fellow in Lions.



Ellie was always an avid driver, and the only woman I knew who never had owned a car with an automatic transmission. When I first met her, she was driving a red Alfa Romeo Niki Lauda Special. In Europe her next car was a Fiat 131 Supermirafiori, followed by a supercharged Citroen, and eventually a new Peugeot 505 with a Garrett 4L supercharger. Ellie's last car, a Jaguar XJ6: was a birthday present that she enjoyed immensely. She loved being a member of the Reno Jaguar Club for the past 16 years. She supported the many club activities, drives, and dinners, and the club supported her throughout her last illness.



Failing health finally caught up with Ellie. Before her death, she spent the last 63 days of her life in hospitals and skilled nursing homes. Larry was at her side every day, holding her hand as she took her last peaceful breath.



A Visitation is scheduled from 4pm until 7pm, Thursday June 27, 2019 at Walton's Funerals and Cremations- Sparks, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks. A Mass is scheduled for 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located at 2900 N. McCarran Blvd. Sparks, Nevada. Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Fernley. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries