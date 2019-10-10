Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
1949 - 2019
Eleni Papas Obituary
Eleni Papas

Reno - Eleni Papas, 70, passed away on 10/8/2019.

She was born to parents, Xenophon and Louie Koutzouradis on April 29, 1949 in Athens, Greece.

Eleni grew up in Athens and came to live in the USA with her children in 1988. She worked mainly in the Hospitality Business before she retired.

Eleni had many life-long friends in Greece and the USA with whom she shared a deep bond. She was a kind soul who was always willing to help when needed, share all she had and go out of her way to make the world a brighter place for others.

Eleni is survived by Xenophon Papadimitriou (son), Dora Disbrow (daughter), Gina Kalafatis, daughter, Ron Disbrow (son-in-law), Peter Kalafatis (son-in-law), Alex Papadimitriou, grandson, Ashlee Disbrow, granddaughter, Stella and Eleni Kalafatis, granddaughters, Anastasia Koutzouradi, sister and other relatives.

The family has entrusted Walton's Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Memorial Service (Trisagion) is scheduled for October 15, 2019 at the at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 West 2nd St, Reno 89503 at 7:00 PM and Viewing from 6:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be at the Greek Orthodox Church at 4795 Lakeside Dr. Reno at 11:00 followed by the burial and Makaria.

To send flowers to the family of Eleni Papas, you may use the florist of your choice or to the .

If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
