Elizabeth Delimios WallReno - Elizabeth Delimios Wall passed away on August 9, 2020. Leaving behind a loving husband, Sam L. Wall. Her only daughter, Dioed Verzosa, and her two sons, Vincent and Jerremiah. Also a very large family in the Philippines and whom she loved and adored.A public viewing will be held on August 21, 2020 from 1-4pm at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 West Second Street, Reno, NV.