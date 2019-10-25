|
Elizabeth "Liz" Ellen Bumb
Reno - Aug 9, 1951 - Oct 15, 2019
Liz (nee Hughins) Bumb passed away, fortified by the last rites of the Catholic Church, in her home on October 15th, 2019. Liz was born on August 9th, 1951 in Santa Ana, California. She married Jeff Bumb on April 11, 1970 in San Jose, California. Liz was busy, raising children, cooking and continuously working on projects in and around the home but mostly fixing things we broke. She loved Christmas. She spent months making a magical Christmas for her children. She was a talented artist! Her paintings were on her walls and now grace the walls of her children and husband. She affected the lives of so many with her cheerfulness, love, and bubbly personality. She will be dearly missed by everyone.
Liz was preceded in death by her father, William M. Hughins. She is survived by her husband, Jeff, mother, Joyce, siblings, Billie (Waldemar), Kathleen (J R) and Patrick, her children, Rebecca (Matt), Anne, Jeffrey, Christopher (Louisa), Jacob (KT), Isaac, Elizabeth (Josh), Luke (Fretzie), Alexander, Chelsea (Justin) as well as 16 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and may your perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the Faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen
Services are as follows: Tuesday, October 29th 7:00 pm, Rosary at Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel, 471 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95112. Wednesday, October 30th 11am: Funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Church, 1565 S White Rd, San Jose, CA 95127. Burial 12:30 pm Calvary Cemetery, 2650 Madden Avenue, SJ, 95116.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019