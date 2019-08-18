|
Elizabeth (Betty) was born on April 27, 1921 in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Alvin and Esther Morley. She passed away on August 10, 2019 after a long, full life.
Betty grew up during the depression in Milwaukee, WI, along with her three sisters: Mary, Phyllis, and Loyce. After finishing her schooling, she moved to Westchester County, New York, where she met her first husband, Irvin Ericson. They, along with their three children, moved to Los Angeles after World War II, settling in the San Fernando Valley. She was involved in the Granada Hills Presbyterian Church, helped establish the first Boy Scout troop (#107) in Granada Hills, and was always involved in the activities of her children.
She married her second husband, F.W. "Pat" O'Brien, in 1960. Betty and Pat spent many years traveling in their motor home, sightseeing and fishing throughout the Sierras. Their favorite place was Lake Tahoe.
For fifteen years they resided in Santa Barbara, California where she was active in the El Montecito Presbyterian Church. Later, they retired to Las Vegas where she was a founding member of the Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Summerlin, playing a leading role in The Vine, a women's group. She remained in Summerlin for several years after Pat died before moving to Reno in 2008 to be closer to her family. She was a congregant at the South Reno United Methodist Church.
Throughout her life, she was an avid reader, belonging to many different book clubs. She enjoyed painting, baking cookies (particularly at Christmas), and hosting family events. Her home was always open to family and friends.
Betty is survived by her children, Gary Ericson (Donna) of Thousand Oaks, CA, Heidi Gifford (Ron), Coeur d'Alene, ID and Lynda Perkins (Paul), Reno, NV; stepchildren, Richard Carlisle (Susan) Witchita, KS, and Vicki Mertes (Glen), Monrovia, CA. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Waters, Memomonee Falls, WI, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date in Santa Barbara where she will be reunited with her husband and her parents.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019