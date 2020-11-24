Elizabeth Evanna GrayReno - Elizabeth Evanna Gray, 68, passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2020 in Reno, Nevada.Elizabeth was born on February 22, 1952 in Tujunga, California to Max and Elsie (Dame) Wielputz. She was married to Leonard C. Gray on October 22, 1971 in Sunland, California.Elizabeth and Leonard moved to Reno, Nevada where they raised their two children, Tanya and Ron. Elizabeth earned her Associates Degree and had a successful career as a Senior Auditor for Hometown Health.Elizabeth was of the Christian faith and enjoyed listening to Pastor Jack. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her pets.Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Gray, her grandson Leonard Paul Swartz, and brothers Max Wielputz, Jr. and Ben Wielputz. She is survived by her son Ron Gray of Reno, daughter Tanya Swartz and son-in-law Steven Swartz of Reno, her sister-in-law Cecille Wielputz, grandchildren Courtney McCollam of Salem, OR, Serenity Kellogg of Topock, AZ, and Steven Swartz, II and Elise Swartz of Reno, and her great-grandchildren Addem and Athena.Elizabeth's family and friends will miss her dearly as will her beloved Shih-Tzu Willie and her two cats Stinky and Elvira.In lieu of flowers Elizabeth's family encourages donations in Elizabeth's name to High Sierra Animal Rescue.