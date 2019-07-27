|
Elizabeth "Lizzy" Mae Hammond
Reno - Lizzy was born in Reno to loving parents Wendy and Mitchell Hammond, Sr.
She died after a horrific incident July 14, when a "bounce house" with her inside was blown into electric power lines.
Early in life she attended the Catholic parochial school, St Alberts. St Albert's was also her church, which she enjoyed. In 2018, she attended Coral Academy of Science, where she was in "LEGO Robotics", excelled in mathematics, received the Citizenship Award for the year, while maintaining a 4.0 Scholastic. She loved watching movies with popcorn. She was a committed follower of all the Disney princess movies; she adored the love stories, and enjoyed dressing up as a princess. She adored everybody in her family, and unabashedly called her dad "my king" when she beamed for photos before the annual Father-Daughter Dance with him, which she waited for and planned all year to attend. Over the years, Lizzy was involved with her parents as members of the Nevada Army National Guard's Family Readiness Group. During their activities, she met a completely new set of friends while working on various support activities such as bake sales, soldier care packages, Christmas Cards, etc.
Her contributions to the community are many, and all heartfelt. She also attended patriotic events with the Sons of the American Revolution where Lizzy loved marching in the Reno Veterans Day Parade, stopping to pass out American flags to spectators, then happily running to catch up again. Among other events, she laid wreaths at the Fernley Veteran's Cemetery Wreaths Across America. She was such a notable part of these events that the SAR Color Guard and Fifes & Drums felt she was their own special mascot.
Lizzy leaves behind her grieving parents, and is survived also by her siblings Abigail and Daniel, and her half-brothers Mitchell Jr. (Emilee) and Cody (Kate), nephew Austin Hammond, niece Henley Hammond and grandparents Sharal & Roger Linscott, all of Reno; her grandfather Paul Hammond, II (Lindalee) of Carlsbad, CA, and grandmother Nihla Kathleen McChristian (Harold) of Yucca Valley, CA, and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, and of course her untold legion of friends.
Lizzy's parents have dedicated Lizzy's precious gift of life to the Organ Donor Program, to benefit children throughout America. It is their wish and desire to have Lizzy's legacy live on through this gesture in a celebration of her life, and to help heal and comfort Lizzy's family and other loved ones over their loss.
The family thanks all of the First Responders, Hospital Staff, Dr. Zucker and friends for all of their support and kindness during Lizzy's care and treatment.
Visitation will be at Walton's-Ross, Burke & Knobel Mortuary, 2155 Kietzke Ln., Reno on Mon. 7/29 from 3pm-8pm with recitation of the Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1259 St. Albert Dr., Reno on Tue. 7/30 at 11:30am followed by burial in Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley at 1:30pm. A reception will be held that same day at Bartley Ranch, 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd. at 5pm.
Donations can be made to Lizzy's Memorial Fund at Great Basin Credit Union.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Lizzy's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from July 27 to July 29, 2019