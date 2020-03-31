|
|
Elizabeth Maud Dalberg
Reno - On February 21, 2020 Lisa Dalberg, a shining light in our community, passed on with a dear friend at her side. Lisa was born January 24, 1924 to Samuel Smith and Maud (Hopwood) Smith in Palo Alto, California. Lisa is survived by her step daughter, Laila Heppler (Larry) and granddaughters Jamie Nattrass and Julie Samford. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Ted Dalberg.
Lisa and Ted moved to Reno in 1971, where she enrolled at UNR, earned her B.Sc. in Health Education and developed an exercise program for seniors. Lisa taught Hatha yoga and meditation for over 50 years, bringing yoga into the mainstream in Reno. She taught yoga at UNR, Lakeridge Tennis Club, YWCA, Robinson House, Washoe (Renown) Hospital, Classic Residence (5 Star), and McKinley Arts & Culture Center. In 1998 she co-founded The Yoga Center Reno where she taught into her 90's, and where her legacy of therapeutic yoga accessible to all lives on.
There will be a celebration of life this summer at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center when it is safe for us to gather. If you would like to be notified, please contact Kathy Randolph at phone/text (775) 322-4600.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020