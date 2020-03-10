|
|
Sister Elizabeth O'Neill (DeSales)
Oct. 2, 1922 - Jan. 22, 2020
It is with great sadness that the Diocese of Reno and the Little Flower Community announce the passing of our beloved Sister Elizabeth O'Neill. She passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Jan. 22, 2020. To many members of this community, she was known as Sister DeSales until the Sisters of Mercy returned to the tradition of using their birth names.
Sister Elizabeth was born on Oct. 2, 19222 in Dublin, Ireland to James and Sarah O'Neill. Sadly, her parents both passed away before she was 3 years old. At this time she was taken to the Sisters of Mercy convent and lovingly raised. She joined the order in 1941, taking her vows in 1947,
In 1963, the Sisters of Mercy accepted the assignment to serve as teachers at Little Flower School. She volunteered for this mission. Sister loved Nevada, the people, the climate, and most especially, her students.
Sister Elizabeth taught generations of families. She retired in 2011 and returned to Ireland. For a complete obituary, please visit the Diocese of Reno website at www.renodiocese.org
Masses will be celebrated at Little Flower Church on March 15, 2020 at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. A reception will follow each Mass. We invite you to attend and share your memories of Sr. Elizabeth. Please consider sending your memories to Little Flower School, ATTN: Principal 1300 Casazza Ln. Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020