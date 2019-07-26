|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Rich
Gardnerville - ELIZABETH "BETTY" RICH passed away on July 8, 2019 in Gardnerville, NV after a brief illness. Elizabeth was 97. Born in Chicago, Illinois on April 15, 1922, she was adopted in February 1924 and moved to Reno, NV. Elizabeth graduated from Reno HS in 1939 and the University of Nevada in 1941 receiving her teaching certificate.
Elizabeth lived on the north shore of Lake Tahoe for over 50 years. Along with her husband, she raised her family, owned small businesses, ran a travel agency and was a successful commercial salmon fisherman in the summers.
Elizabeth taught primary education in Mina, NV and continued teaching for 23 years finally retiring from Incline Elementary School in 1986.
In passing, Elizabeth joins her parents Horace Prentiss Boardman and Elsa Leonard Boardman, her husband of 57 years Charles Benjamin Rich Jr, eldest daughter Ellen Marie Mueller and grandson Shane Mathew Firpo.
She is survived by her children Vicki, Debbie (Dionne), Michael and Patti, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Center for Spiritual Living at 215 Carnelian Bay Ave. Carnelian Bay, CA on Saturday August 3 from 11am until 2pm
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 26, 2019