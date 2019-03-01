Services
The Gardens Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
2949 Austin Hwy
Fallon, NV 89406
(775) 423-8928
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Jandebeur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Delores Jandebeur


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen Delores Jandebeur Obituary
Ellen Delores Jandebeur

Fallon - Ellen Delores Jandebeur died at her home in Fallon Feb. 20, 2019.

She was born Sept. 18, 1931 in Richfield, Utah, the first of four children, of Ellen and Delbert Gurr. Delores moved with her family to the Sparks area where she resided since 1943. Delores and her husband moved to Fallon in 1986 from Sparks.

Delores was a homemaker, volunteered at St. Mary's and in a constant pursuit of knowledge she continued her education through the years at TMCC and OLLI. She enjoyed involvement in the community and social engagement with her friends in the Red Hats and Lunch Bunch groups. She also loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Delores is reunited with her husband, Daniel Jandebeur and her eldest son, Steven Jandebeur, as well as her mother and father.

Survivors include her brothers, Neil and Roger Gurr, their wives Mary and Elsie and their children; her sister, Gayle Garrison and her children; her son, Ron Jandebeur and his companion Nancy Lopez; her daughter, Becky Buonamici and husband Steve; her daughter in law, Tamara Jandebeur; grandchildren, Terra and her husband Bob, Danna, Tyler and her great-grandchildren Spencer and Ainsley.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to the .

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are under direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, Fallon, 423-8928.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now