Ellen Delores Jandebeur
Fallon - Ellen Delores Jandebeur died at her home in Fallon Feb. 20, 2019.
She was born Sept. 18, 1931 in Richfield, Utah, the first of four children, of Ellen and Delbert Gurr. Delores moved with her family to the Sparks area where she resided since 1943. Delores and her husband moved to Fallon in 1986 from Sparks.
Delores was a homemaker, volunteered at St. Mary's and in a constant pursuit of knowledge she continued her education through the years at TMCC and OLLI. She enjoyed involvement in the community and social engagement with her friends in the Red Hats and Lunch Bunch groups. She also loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Delores is reunited with her husband, Daniel Jandebeur and her eldest son, Steven Jandebeur, as well as her mother and father.
Survivors include her brothers, Neil and Roger Gurr, their wives Mary and Elsie and their children; her sister, Gayle Garrison and her children; her son, Ron Jandebeur and his companion Nancy Lopez; her daughter, Becky Buonamici and husband Steve; her daughter in law, Tamara Jandebeur; grandchildren, Terra and her husband Bob, Danna, Tyler and her great-grandchildren Spencer and Ainsley.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to the .
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, Fallon, 423-8928.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019