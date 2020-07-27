Ellen "Louise" Hodson
Reno - Ellen "Louise" (Leach) Hodson age 94, went to spend eternity with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She passed away at Brookdale of Reno, Nevada following a long illness.
Born on June 20, 1926 in Ely, Nevada to Benjamin and Hattie Leach, Louise grew up in Cherry Creek, Nevada. Her family moved to Reno in 1939 where she later graduated from Reno High School in 1943. Louise remained in Reno and married the love of her life, Kenneth Hodson, where they raised their family. She was a member of the Reno Assembly of God church teaching Sunday School for many years. Her favorite activities included spending time with her family and helping others.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Hodson and sisters Thelma Novelly and Irene Lawson. She is survived by her daughter Sharon West and her husband Frank of Albany, Oregon, and son Kenneth Hodson, Jr. and his wife Catherine of Reno, Nevada. She also leaves behind four grandchildren Teresa (West) Coleman, Michael West, Kenneth Hodson, III and Jessica (Hodson) Freese; three great-grandchildren Tiana Coleman, Troy Coleman and Dante Freese; and two great-great-grandchildren Astrid Hansen and Ingrid Hansen.
Louise will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Funeral Service will be held at Walton's Sierra Chapel, Reno on July 31, 2020 at 1 pm, followed by the burial at Mountain View Cemetery. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
