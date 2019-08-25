|
Ellen Jayne Peterson-Roberts
Reno - Ellen Jayne Peterson-Roberts was born 5/27/1954 in Seattle, Washington. Daughter to Edna Jane Peterson and Elmer John Clark. She married Geoffrey Kirk Roberts in Reno, Nevada at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in 1989. She worked with her mother in the family travel agency using her skills to promote group tours and cruises. After the travel agency, Ellen worked hard supporting her husband Geoff at Remarc Manufacturing, making sure they got paid and showing incredible customer service. Ellen also served as the Secretary of State for the State Board of Pediatry in Nevada.
Ellen made such an impression on the world with her life. Even from a young age she was able to make friends with anyone instantly. Kids would gather around the front yard waiting for Ellen so they could go with her to school. She only got better at this as life went on. Ellen was able to walk into a room and make anyone feel comfortable. She could remember almost everything she found out about you, making her a truly wonderful person to speak to. An outstanding mother, friend, and person. Ellen showed that life should be lived at its fullest and that everyone has a story to tell. She loved to sing and perform for others, it just fit so well with her glowing personality. She sang for the band Mental Floss and put on amazing shows for thousands of people.
A few excerpts from friends and family:
"She can light up the room with anybody. An uncanny ability to strike up a conversation with anyone and make them feel good about themselves. The most exuberant person in the room. She was a joy to be around. Everyone loved her, and she was the life of the party. And she was the best mother ever. Every person that Ellen Roberts encountered, she was guaranteed to make an impression on." -Russell Roberts
"Though our hearts are heavy with the loss of our special yaya, loving friend and soul sister we will forever hold the memories of a raucous journey of laughter, travel, dance and "brown eyed girl" capers." -Mary Douglass
"Big E... where do I begin? That name suited you to a tee! You laughed big, celebrated big, had a heart that was big, which meant you LOVED big. Your family was the biggest joy and you were so proud of each and every boy. From the moment I met you, your arms were wide open welcoming me to the group. You were always up for a new caper with the Yayas. I have so many wonderful memories that I will cherish forever. I just hope you knew how much you meant to the world and how deeply you were loved." -Robyn Uheart
Ellen died of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She did chemo for 6 months preceding her death and did it with grace and strength. She fought hard to keep her spirit up by taking care of a menagerie of beautiful plants, getting to know everyone around her and loving and caring for as many things as she could.
She was preceded in death by her father and her brother Eric Peterson. Ellen is survived by her husband Geoff, her mother Jane, her sister Lisa, her two boys; Russell and Weston, and her grandson Jaxton. They all love her more than anything and respect her immensely - she will be deeply missed.
In lieu of sending flowers we would ask instead that you would consider making a donation to the Leukemia Research Foundation.
There will be a celebration of life for Ellen on Saturday, September 14th. For details please email: [email protected]
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019