Ellen Pauline Peirce
It is with extremely heavy hearts that we must announce the passing of our matriarch, Ellen Pauline Peirce. She died in the early morning hours of January 3, 2020, after a short period of illness. She was born in Hendricks, Minnesota to Peter and Inga Ramlo on March 29, 1923. At her passing at age 96 she had lived a long and full life. Ellen married Vernon Jean Peirce on December 11, 1940 and started her life as a farmer's wife. She had a challenging early life living on a farm in South Dakota and raising 9 children with no indoor plumbing, electricity or running water. But as her son, Dale, said she thrived where others would have fallen. She was a marvelous quilter and seamstress, her family is blessed with so many homemade items given over the years which are treasured keepsakes. In 1962, the family moved off the farm to Oregon where Vernon found a job working in a cannery. After moving to Reno in 1966, Ellen was a cook at various elementary schools and Hug High School in the area. She also worked at a fabric store (of course) and for a publishing company. The family nickname for her was Old Slippery because she would slip in and beat the pants off you at whatever game you were playing! She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Vernon, her parents, numerous brothers and sisters, and her son, Lee (Imelda). She is survived by 8 of her 9 children; Noel (Jacque), Jan (Joanne), Terry (Janet), Denis (Anne), Dale (Nancy), Larry (Barbara), Patricia Truskolaski and Mary Greenwalt (Chuck). Also 24 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren and 11 great, great grandchildren. There will be a small gravesite gathering for family only.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020