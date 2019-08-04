|
Elma "Dee" Deloris Johnson
REno - On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Dee went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Dee was born on October 19, 1926 and was proud of her Nevada heritage as part of the Frey pioneer family. Dee lived her entire life in Reno. She graduated from Reno High School in 1944 and attended the University of Nevada for 3 years. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She married Art Johnson on June 15, 1947. She was a devoted wife and mother and after her 3 children were in school, she went to work at Washoe Medical Center as a secretary in the pathology lab. Later she worked at Ralston Medical Center in the office. Dee was a wonderful, friendly woman who was always giving and doing for everyone. Dee and her forever smile will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Dee was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Art and infant daughter Alice Lynn, her sisters Melva Hand and Arlene (Patsy) Maule, and her brother Arland (Buddy) Hand.
She is survived by her 3 children, Ardelle Foster (Ray), Lee Johnson (Linda), Art Johnson Jr. (Becky), 8 grandchildren, Elliott Johnson (Heather), Jenni McKee (Paul Scott),Scott Johnson (Rachel), Danny Johnson, Kristine Foster, Lindsay Crawford (Josh), Alice Foster, Marianne Foster, and 14 great grandchildren, her sister Virginia Bergmann (Phoenix), her brother Jim Hand (Sparks) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dee's family would like to thank everyone at the Adult Day Club at the Continuum especially Christina, Nancy and Julie who helped make Dee's last 4 years meaningful and happy. Even though she had advanced dementia, she enjoyed all the stimulating activities there, especially the live music! We would also like to thank the wonderful employees of Home Instead who helped Dee in many ways and were so nice and kind.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 10:30 AM at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 955 W. Peckham, Reno, Nevada 89509. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shepherd of the Mountains elevator fund.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019