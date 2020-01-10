|
Elsie Louise Dandrea Burgarello
Reno - Elsie Dandrea Burgarello, our precious Weetie, went to heaven on Christmas Day December 25, 2019. She was the only child of Louie Dandrea and Josephine Gaspari Dandrea. She was born in Reno at St. Mary's Hospital on January 17, 1925. She grew up in the beautiful Truckee Meadows ranching community that she so dearly loved. Elsie milked cows, cleaned the barn, drove derrick and the hay wagon for the hay crew, cooked for the ranch hands, raised chickens, fed cattle in the winter helped with the branding and all of the countless jobs involved in running a ranch. This is an example of the exceptional work ethic she was to exhibit and teach to her family for the rest of her life. She first lived at the Trosi Ranch in Spanish Springs, which is now the Kiley Ranch, where her father was the ranch foreman. After the Stock Market crash in 1929 they moved to Holcomb Lane south of Reno where her father and a partner bought a small ranch. At this time Elsie moved back to her maternal grandmother, Angelina Maddalena Gaspari's ranch in Spanish Springs to attend school in a one room schoolhouse located very close to the ranch house. She would only spend the summer vacations at the Holcomb Ranch. In 1934 her parents bought the Jensen Ranch in Spanish Springs adjacent to her grandmother, Angelina Gaspari's ranch. By that time the school closed and another small one room schoolhouse was moved in across the bridge from her new home at her parents new ranch. She then attended this school where she was hired as the janitor with a salary of $1 per month. It was also part of her job to light the fire so the room was warm when the teacher and the students arrived. By the time she was in 8th grade they were paying her $8 per month. The school had a student body of seven or eight. This school closed in 1939 and she then attended Sparks Junior High. Elsie graduated from Sparks High School in 1942 where she met the love of her life, Joseph Burgarello. Joe joined the Navy in 1943 and served until April 7, 1946. They were married on April 21, 1946 at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral in Reno and their only child, Louie Ray Burgarello, was born in 1947.
Elsie was a member of Harrah's Automobelles. Joe, who was the painter and body man for the auto collection, would drive one of Harrah's antique cars and they would dress in the style of the early 1900s. The tours would consist of trips to Virginia City, Lake Tahoe, Bowers Mansion and others. Bill and Sherry Harrah would drive the lead car and a group of Harrah employees would follow all driving a car from the collection.
Elsie's greatest joy was her family. She was the family historian and loved working on her photo albums and documenting all the activities for her large extended family. She loved family get togethers and the holidays the most. She was the best Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Mother-in-law anyone ever had. She was adored by everyone who knew her.
She spent many of Joe's last years traveling with her family to Italy and touring the States in a motorhome. Elsie is survived by her son Louie Ray Burgarello (Janny), Reno, grandchildren Sean Peraldo (Erinn), Reno, Lindsay Burgarello Weitzel, Denver, Lara Townsend (Randy) Lake Tahoe, and Julianne Kronberger (Taylor) Torrance, California, and great grandchildren Skylar Weitzel, Kolten Weitzel, and J.D. Kronberger. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph Burgarello and numerous aunts and uncles.
Memorial services and a reception will be held Monday January 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at Grace Church 1220 Robb Drive Reno.
On behalf of Elsie and our family thank you to Bong and Jennifer at Terracina Home Care and Katie and everyone at Renown Hospice for your exceptional kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 19, 2020