Elsie Navarro Hernandez



In Loving Memory



Elsie Navarro Hernandez, daughter of John and Juana Navarro, passed on to her Heavenly Father on October 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Elsie was born on August 8, 1930 in Sparks, Nevada. Growing up in Sparks, Elsie graduated from Sparks High School and moved to California in 1950 where she met and married Henry Hernandez in 1952. There Elsie worked for the telephone company and the couple had six children. After living in southern California for twenty years, Elsie returned to her beloved Sparks in 1970 as a single mother. Here Elsie worked for Western Union earning a well deserved retirement in 1994. Devoted to her family and her church, Elsie's unwavering faith and love guided her family and provided a moral compass for her children. Elsie was a member of Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church. Elsie was preceded in death by her brother Leonzo Areilano, her sisters Louise Macias, Rose Jack and Josephine Baltierra. She is survived by her sister Shirley Stewart. She was the best mother in the world to her children John Hernandez, Robert Hernandez and Anthony Hernandez of Sparks, Laura Hernandez, Greg Hernandez and Lisa Hernandez of Reno. She was a warm caring Grandmother to Crystal, Danielle, Angela, Alan, Alyssa, Faith, Shaina, Zuleima, and Taylor. Great grandchildren Autumn, Christoher, Jacob, DJ and Raiden and Great-Great Grandchildren Micah, Logan, Isabella and Levi. She was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Elsie was an accomplished cook and her greatest joy was cooking for her large family, getting them together to celebrate life's large and small moments. She will be missed, but will always be remembered, cherish and treasured.



A celebration of Elsie's life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store