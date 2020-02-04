|
Elton C. "Frank" Graves
Reno - Artist and renowned floral designer Elton C. "Frank" Graves of Reno passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 84. Born April 6, 1935 in Oakland, CA to parents Lee B. Graves (Tavare) and Elton Henry Graves.
Frank was well known in the Reno community for his many creative years as owner of La Fleur Flower Shop. He loved flowers and beautiful things. His talents were showcased in his exquisite floral arrangements, paintings, wood carvings and miniature houses he loved to build. He enjoyed interior design and was a master at decorating his homes and yards.
In his retirement years he enjoyed walks along the Truckee River with his dogwalker friends, fellowship with the Bridge church community and his men's Bible study and sharing meals with friends. He is greatly missed and will be remembered as a kind and generous person.
He was preceded in death by his longtime partner, George Vicari. He is survived by his brother John Graves (Jo Nell), niece Shauna Colestock, nephews Gregory Graves (Kari) and Matthew Graves (Sara).
There will be a celebration of life at the Bridge Church 1330 Foster Drive on Sunday, February 9 at 2:00pm
