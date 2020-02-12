|
Elvetia "Etcy" Sciarani Mirczak
Elvetia "Etcy" Sciarani Mirczak passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10. She was born on December 5, 1921 in Yerington, Nevada to Arnold Sciarani and Domenchina Perazzo Sciarani. She was the sixth of 8 children: Eugo, Nelson, Katherine, Leo, Lela, Arnold and Johnny.
She graduated from Yerington High School in 1939. She married Cy Mirczak in 1940. They lived briefly in Santa Ana, California prior to the outbreak of the second world war when Cy enlisted in the U.S. Nacy. During the war years she lived in Washington, D.C.
Cy and Etcy had two children: John Arnold Mirczak born on February 13, 1944 and Thomas Mirczak born on March 29, 1948.
After the war they settled in Reno, Nevada where Cy ran his own business and Etcy was a homemaker and mother to her children.
Etcy eventually joined the work force as an executive secretary to the Dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Nevada and later as executive secretary to the Dean of the College of Journalism at the University of Nevada.
She and her sister Lela always said they hated to cook, but she and her sister were known for hosting lavish holiday meals to family and friends which often included their homemade raviolis which they learned to make from their mother Domenchina. Etcy and her siblings were raised on a ranch in Yerington where she learned the value of a strong work ethic.
Although she and Cy never received a formal university education, they highly valued the necessity of an education. John earned his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Nevada and his M.D. from Creighton University. Tom earned his Bachelor's Degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy, his MBA from UCLA and his JD from the University of the Pacific.
She was blessed with two grandchildren: Roman Mirczak (Helena) and Meghan Elvetia Nicole (Nicky) Mirczak Morris (Dan). Roman received his BS Degree from the US Military Academy at West Point and his Master in Business from the London Business School. Nicky earned her BS likewise from West Point and her Masters in Business from the University of Virginia. She actually married her classmate Dan who earned his Masters from the University of San Diego. She is survived also by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also blessed with five great grandchildren: Roman Morris, Petra Mirczak, Oliver Thomas Mirczak James Morris and Luke Morris.
She was a woman of great faith who constantly prayed for family and friends. She was a longtime parishioner of both Our Lady of the Snows and later St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral where she regularly attended daily mass.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband Cy and her son John.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Walton's Funeral Home. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 17 at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral. Service will commence at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020