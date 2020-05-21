|
Emilda DeGuzman Kerner
Emilda DeGuzman Kerner, age 71, passed away on April 28, 2020 in her home in Sparks, NV following a long battle with kidney disease and diabetes. She is survived by her husband, Ray, her sons Raymond and Alex, and her sisters Estrellita and Amy. She had just celebrated her 46th wedding anniversary. Emy was a Certified Nursing Assistant for 20 years in both Jacksonville, NC and the Reno-Sparks area. The Family would like to thank Kindred Home Care and the staff of Liberty Home Dialysis for making her final days dignified and comfortable.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020