Emilia ArreygueReno - Emilia Arreygue, 87, of Reno, passed away July 20, 2020. She was born April 5, 1933 in Michoacán, MX to Jose and Bricia Andrade. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.Survivors include her children; Eloisa Moran, Angelina Ruiz, Raul Arreygue, Enrique Arreygue, Macario Arreygue, Mando Arreygue, Chema Arreygue, David Arreygue, Marianita Perez, Lipa Vivanco and Alicia Arreygue, 37 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild, as well as her brother Ambrocio Andrade and sister Carolina Andrade.Services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at Walton Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd St., Reno. Burial will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.