Emily Jean Giudici
Reno - It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Emily Jean Giudici on September 15, 2020. Emily, born in Reno, Nevada, was only 27 years old and left us way too soon.
Emily had a smile that lit up a room. She was known for her love of animals and music. When she was a little girl, she was constantly going on adventures. She had an appetite for living on the wild side.
Emily was a talented writer and had a love for expressing her creative spirit through her words. She had a huge heart and a kind soul. Emily's son, Abel Gene Giudici, was her pride and joy as well as her greatest accomplishment.
In addition to her son Abel, Emily is survived by her parents Carolyn and Carl Giudici, sisters Alicia Giudici, Stephanie Kaleikini, and Serena Swann, aunts and uncles Carol and George Del Carlo, Marty and Phyllis Giudici, Patricia and Steve Parsons, Ronnie and Stephanie Campbell, Dennis and Sue Campbell, and Terry and Debbie Campbell, as well as many more cousins and extended family members. Emily will be missed dearly.
Emily's family and friends will join together for a Graveside Service on September 18th at noon at Mountain View Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life. The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Emily's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
.