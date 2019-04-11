Services
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Reno
627 Sunnyside Drive
Reno , NV
Emma Ann Bandt

Emma Ann Bandt Obituary
Emma Ann Bandt

RENO - Emma Ann Bandt, age 91, passed away on April 5, 2019 in Reno, the same day as her beloved husband Perry had passed 22 years previously.

Emma was born in Rexford, Kansas to John and Della Hunziker, the fifth of ten children. After marriage, Perry and Emma moved to Reno in 1946 and welcomed many of her siblings to move to the Silver State throughout the years.

Emma was a member of the First Congregational Church of Reno for over 50 years. She was a strong woman of few words with a kind heart who would always assist anyone in need. Emma was a devoted mother to her children Lawrence Bandt and Lola Bandt Ketner, a loving grandmother to Tairen McLinden and Trenton Shaw, and a caring great grandmother to Perry and Sophie McLinden. Her spirit and sweet smile will be missed by all those who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the First Congregational Church of Reno, 627 Sunnyside Drive, Reno at 4:00PM.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
