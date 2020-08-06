Eric A. Broten



May 19, 1952 -



July 18, 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eric, on July 18, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer that he fought with strength and grace.



Eric lived his entire life in Reno, where he enjoyed all the beauty it had to offer. He spent many weeks camping in the deserts of Death Valley to the beautiful Ruby Mountains and Wheeler Peak, in Great Basin Nat'l. Park. He loved driving and visiting all the neighboring states as well. He cherished one particular venture where we travelled through nine different states to meet the two newest (at the time) grandchildren, Dean & Emerson. In addition to camping, Eric loved hiking, biking, kayaking and visiting the ocean.



Across the many domains of Eric's life, he acted with a sense of pride and integrity. When he was not exploring the west, he could be found on the sideline of many youth soccer games. He had a passion for life long learning, and had a wonderful sense of humor.



Eric's working life went hand-in-hand with his love and respect of nature. He worked briefly at the UNR Seismology Department, spent nine years at the Desert Research Institute and retired after 20 years with the Washoe County Health Department in the Air Quality Division.



Eric was predeceased by his parents, Art & Elaine Broten, and his older sister, Ingrid Keady and her husband Ash Keady. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, son Lucas (Cassie) Broten, step-daughter Kaitlin (Dan) Redmon, step-son Nick (Danielle) Florey, and grandchildren: Dean, Violet, Emerson, Bailey, Connor and Colton. He is also survived by brothers, Arthur Skip Broten and Kurt (Sylvia) Broten, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



He will be greatly missed by all.



Because of Covid-19, no services are planned at this time. If you wish, a donation to the Dr. Art and Elaine Broten Scholarship fund at the University of Nevada, Reno would be greatly appreciated: University of Nevada Reno Foundation, Mail Stop 0162, 1664 N. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89557-0001.









