Eric A. Pitto


1953 - 2019
Eric A. Pitto Obituary
Eric A. Pitto

Eric A. Pitto, age 66 passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at a local care center.

He was born on May 30, 1953 in Stockton, California and grew up in Reno. Eric lived in South Shore Lake Tahoe for several years where he spent annual picnics with his family at Nevada Beach and enjoyed fishing at Fallen Leaf Lake. Eric was a retired casino worker and taxi cab driver and lived in Reno for the past 16 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Arky.

He is survived by his mother, Elaine, and daughters, Jessica, Erica, and Leesa; grandchildren, Billy, Lucy, Chance, Jimmy, Ryan, John, and Luke; and his great-grandchild, Adalyn. Services are private.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019
