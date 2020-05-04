|
Erick Philip Christopherson
Reno - September, 1993- April, 2020
With a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, Erick. Erick was born in Reno and considered Nevada his home, despite his many travels. After high school he volunteered with AmeriCorps enjoying time outdoors doing natural resource work across Nevada. He then attended Lewis and Clark College where he earned a degree in biology. He had backpacked throughout the western U.S. and his love of travel led him to Europe, Central America, Africa, and most recently India and Nepal. Erick returned to Reno to pursue a career in nursing last fall. He made the Dean's List at Orvis School of Nursing and was due to graduate this December.
Erick's family and friends will miss his gentle hearted spirit, his special gift of awareness, his tales of adventure, his compassion and kindness, and his wonderful sense of humor. He was talented but humble, driven but liked to have fun. He was a natural musician and played guitar, percussion and any other instrument he picked up. Erick could lift anyone's spirits and he never judged. He will be forever in our hearts.
Erick is survived by his parents John and Kathleen, his brother and best friend Kevin, his grandparents, and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
We were touched to learn that Erick's nursing classmates and faculty have established the Erick Christopherson Endowed Legacy Scholarship. Donations to this nursing scholarship can be made at: https://nvnursesfoundation.org/Donations/erick.php.
