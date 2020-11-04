Dr. Ernest C. HolmerReno - Ernie Holmer, 98, was called to his heavenly maker on October 20, 2020, passing away peacefully at home, which was one of his wishes. He was born December 22, 1921 in American Falls, ID to Ernest R. Holmer and Vesta Draper.As a young boy his family moved to Fallon, NV. During his summers, he cherished his time with his grandparents on their Idaho ranch, and in later years, he went back to the ranch a few times to reminisce and relive those special times. He proudly joined the US Army in 1942 as a buck private and achieved the rank of Captain in the Army Air Corp. He flew 30 bombing missions over France and Germany in B24's. He was awarded the DFC and Air Medals. He enjoyed telling stories, and there were many, of his military experiences. He continued his passion of flying owning various planes during his lifetime.He graduated with a Doctor of Optometry degree in 1949 from the College of Optometry in Chicago, IL. He practiced optometry for 33 years in Fallon and Reno and retired in 1985. During college, while living with his Swedish uncle, he was introduced to Marian, daughter of his good Swedish friends, Gustav and Ruth Olson. Marian, at the time, was working for the president of Eastman Kodak as his personal secretary. They married in 1948 and he convinced her to move to Reno when Plumb Lane was still a dirt road.They had 2 children, Randy and Marilyn. They had a full and happy life, square and round dancing in their earlier years. They were founding members of the Good Sam RV group where they formed many longtime friendships. When they built their cabin at Serene Lakes in the 60's, they treasured their memories skiing, snowmobiling, sailing, and having parties with family and friends. They loved cruising and RVing throughout the country and many trips included Marilyn and Son-In-Law, Van. They even put their motorhome on a ship and cruised through the Panama Canal. Ernie reluctantly had to finally give up RVing at 95. After retirement, he became a member and flew with the Civil Air Patrol and even joined a motorcycle club "The Retreads". Never a dull moment as Marian would say.Their most notable trip was to Sweden visiting with relatives and while there, they received quite a surprise family reunion at Ernie's grandparents farm.Later in life he became reacquainted with Opal Smith, through school reunions; a friend whom he had known since grade school. They were great company for each other spending time camping, playing a lot of Rummikub, and relishing in Burger King hamburgers.Ernie was proud he could take care of himself and his household, even preparing his own meals up to the end. Above all, he loved his family and was a devoted husband and father. He will be remembered as a remarkable, patriotic, loving, selfless man with a big caring heart and unwavering faith. He was kind, patient, forgiving, humble, full of integrity and wit, and had the best warm hugs. He will be missed by many who knew and loved him, especially his family and friends. A special "thank you" goes out to his wonderful neighbors that watched over him.He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Johnston, and son-in-law, Van; his niece, Kendall (John) Wilson and their family from Minden; and many cousins. Preceding Ernie in death is his loving wife, Marian (2007); his son, Randy (2014); and his sister, Betty Clark (2014).A special thank you to my father and mother whom I will always hold a special place in my heart for the many years of unconditional love and happiness. You gave me the best life ever and I will forever be proud being your daughter. I will miss our daily chats and all the good advice and answers you knew to give, our laughing spells, and the smiles you put on my face. You will never be forgotten.A private memorial will be held at a later date. Those who wish to make a donation, please do so to the Veteran's Administration or play a game of Rummikub in Ernie's honor.