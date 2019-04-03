Ernest Martinelli



Reno - Ernest Martinelli, 90, of Reno, passed away March 26, 2019, at his home. Ernie was born in Sparks, Nevada, on April 8, 1928, to Onesto and Giulia (Frugoli) Martinelli. A true native Nevadan, Ernie grew up in Sparks where he attended elementary school and graduated from Sparks High School. Following graduation from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a business degree, he started as a bookkeeper at First National Bank of Nevada and advanced through various positions before eventually becoming bank President.



Ernie and his wife, Blanche, spent six years in Las Vegas where he served as Vice Chairman of First Interstate Bank and President of Bank of Nevada. While in Las Vegas, he served as United Way campaign Chairman, Vice President of Boy Scouts of America, Chairman of the Clark County Community College Foundation, as well as many other community causes.



Following his retirement from First Interstate Bank, Ernie and Blanche returned to Reno where he assumed the position of Chairman, CEO, and President of Security Bank of Nevada. Later, he became Vice Chairman of Valley Bank and retired as Vice Chairman of Bank of America.



Active in banking circles, Ernie served as President of the Nevada Banker's Association, on the executive committee for the American Banker's Association, and Board Chairman of Pacific Coast Banking School.



Always a supporter of the University of Nevada, Ernie served as trustee for the UNR Foundation, on the executive committee for the School of Medicine, on the advisory board for the College of Education, and as president of the Wolf Pack Boosters. He was honored by the university with many awards: Distinguished Nevadan, University Service Award, Alumnus of the Year, and the Jake Lawlor Award. Ernie's community service was lengthy; serving as presidents of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), the Reno Rodeo Association, the Downtown Renovation Association, and the Nevada . He served as campaign chairman of United Way in Reno, director of Reno Sparks Convention & Visitor's Authority (RSCVA), and on St. Mary's Hospital board of directors.



Other honors include the Associated General Contractor's (AGC) SIR Award, Northern Nevada Business Leaders Hall of Fame, Chamber of Commerce Civic Leader of the Year, and Voluntary Fund Raiser of the Year.



Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dina Smith; and his loving wife, Blanche, to whom he was married for 61 years until her passing in 2016. He is survived by his three daughters: Cheryl Anderson (Jim), Lynette Belle (Jeff), and Tammy Martinelli; his brother, Elmo (Nancy); his brother-in-law, William Smith; four grandchildren, Rachel Ali (Tahir), Brett Anderson, Jeffry Belle, and Derek Belle; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church: 1138 Wright Street, Reno, on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 A.M. There will be a Celebration of Life in his honor, following the Mass, with a luncheon at The Grove, 95 Foothill Road, Reno, at 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ernie's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, 2680 E. Ninth Street, Reno, NV 89512, or online at www.bgctm.org.



If you would like to express your condolences or share a memory, please visit the Book of Memories at: www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.