Ernest Rodriguez
Reno - Ernest Silva Rodriguez passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, Nevada on May 24, 2019 due to complications of Acute Respiratory Failure.
Ernie moved to San Francisco in 1950 with his Mother and two brothers both deceased. He grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Lowell High. He joined the Air National Guard and later owned his own successful Flooring business. Upon retiring he moved to Reno, NV and became a member of the Nights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degrees.
He is survived by his Wife, Bobbi of 35 years and Step-daughter Kat and her husband Steve Jones and his nephew Robert Silva Rodriguez.
There will be a Memorial Mass on Friday, June 28th at 10 AM at St. Rose Of Lima Catholic Church.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 23, 2019