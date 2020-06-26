Estelle Bertrand Shanks



Estelle Bertrand Shanks passed peacefully into the loving arms of her heavenly family on June 9, 2020 to join them in a joyous reunion and a birthday celebration for her beloved mother, Charlotte. Estelle was born in Reno, Nevada February 19, 1924 to Matthew H. Bertrand and Charlotte Allen Bertrand. She and her brother, Frank Bertrand, were raised in the mining camps of Beowawe and Cortez, Nevada and at the Allen family ranch in Grass Valley, Nevada. She attended high school in Carlin and Austin, Nevada, graduating from Austin High School in 1941. Her first job after she graduated was at the Nevada Bank of Commerce in Austin. While residing in Reno she worked at the Nevada National Bank for several years before returning to Austin. After returning to Austin she served as Lander County recorder-auditor from 1975 to 1982 while the County Seat was still located in Austin. She was a partner in a cattle raising and farming business in Reese River Valley and in a rock shop in Austin. A life long Episcopalian, she was ordained a priest at St. George's Episcopal Church in Austin on Oct. 1, 1988. She served as priest at St. George's for 20 years until she retired. Estelle was proud to be a Nevada native. She enjoyed traveling in Nevada, she had a deep appreciation for the history and the beauty of the state. She also enjoyed oil painting and photography, capturing some outstanding Nevada landscape scenes on canvas and on film. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Laurence Saralegui in 1982, son Paul Saralegui in 1984, husband John Shanks in 1999 and brother Frank Bertrand in 2002. She is survived by: daughter Barbara Dory (Emmett), son Spencer Saralegui (Pamela), step-daughter Tisha Downey (Tim). Seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren also survive. She was loved and admired by her family, she will be missed. A celebration of life will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church in Austin, Nevada at a later date. Any remembrances may be made in Estelle's name to St George's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 161, Austin, Nevada 89310









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store