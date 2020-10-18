Esther O'Daye



Fallon - Esther O'Daye was born December 14, 1927, in Fallon, Nevada, to Minnie Abbie-Smith and stepfather, Tommy Smith. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on October 12, 2020. Unfortunately, Esther suffered from dementia where her illness caused her to no longer be the same loving person we had grown up to know.



Esther was a member of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and worked for the tribe for 20 years. Upon learning of Esther's death, a community member wrote, "she gave our community great service in the day and shared all juicy tidbits as she collected garbage accounts for our colony." She was also known for her service in the community by giving haircuts and always having more than enough food for anyone, especially children. Any friend or neighbor was always welcomed into her home to have a fresh cup of coffee and good conversation at her famous kitchen table.



When she was not taking care of others, she enjoyed singing, hunting, fishing, pow-wow's, and tail-gating sporting events. In fact, both Esther and Stressler never missed any games especially those that involved their sons or grandsons. In her home, she cooked and was an avid baker. One of Esther's priorities was family. She taught us how important family gatherings were whether it was celebrating a birthday, spending holidays together, or taking a road trip for pine-nut picking.



In March of 1946, Esther Abbie married Stressler O'Daye, they had 9 children and fostered 5 more. She is survived by Carol Wyatt, Corinne Racine, Kathy Yazzie, Valerie Smith, Mike & wife Molly, Robert & wife Ramona, Ronald, Kevin, and Tyrone. She also had 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren. Esther is preceded in death by her sons, Joseph Abbie, Kenneth O'Daye, and Damon Smith along with her sisters, Viola and Rita Smith, and her brothers, Jim Abbie and Clifford Smith.



We will miss our caring, unselfish, loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.









