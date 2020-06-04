Esther Wilson Buehler



Esther Wilson Buehler, age 95, passed away on May 29, 2020 in Sparks, NV. She was born May 22, 1925, in Newcomerstown, Ohio to John and Gertrude Wilson. She was a 1943 graduate of Newcomerstown High School. Esther attended Otterbein College for two years and transferred to Ohio State University where she obtained a degree in Home Economics/Dietetics. She married Roger Charles Buehler of Stone Creek Ohio in 1949. In 1954, they moved to Albuquerque, NM for Roger's job at Sandia Laboratories. Roger and Esther were married for 57 years and had three children: Mark, Janice, and Cassandra.



Esther was active in her church and with her daughters' Girl Scout troops. She maintained her educational licensing as a registered dietician and returned to the workforce in 1974 where she worked as a consultant at the hospital in Santa Rosa, NM and later as a consultant at the New Mexico State Hospital in Las Vegas, NM.



Esther was preceded in death by her father John Wilson, mother Gertrude Wilson, sister Mable Wilson Little, and husband Roger Charles Buehler.



She is survived by her son, Mark Buehler (Lisa) of Sparks, NV; daughter Janice Ruegg (Richard) of Frisco, TX; daughter Cassandra Buehler Coffee (Maynard) of San Rafael, CA; and older sister Betty McMullen of New Philadelphia, OH. She is also survived by grandchildren Andrew Ruegg (Cayce) of Dallas, TX; Melanie Ruegg of Hobbs, NM; Kyle Coffee (Steph) of Somerville, MA; Kayla Coffee of Seattle, WA; and William Thornton of Elko, NV.



The family wishes to thank the health care workers at Kindred Hospice of Reno and Arbors Memory Care in Sparks, NV. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be deeply missed by all her loved ones.









