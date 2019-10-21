|
|
Ethel Aigner
Reno - Ethel Aigner passed away October 10th, 2019 after living 98 years graciously helping others. She served as a nurse in the Army during World War II. Ethel and her husband, Bob, adopted and raised three children. She also donated time to her parish and other worthy causes.
Ethel is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Her kindness and appreciation of others will be missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery & Mausoleum on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Please leave a message of condolence on Ethel's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019