Ethel "Jeanie" Weston (Gifford)
Denver, CO - Ethel "Jeanie" Weston (Gifford) died peacefully on August 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado after health complications at the age of 69.
Jeanie was born to parents Bob and Dorothy Gifford on Nov 14, 1969 in Auburn, CA. She was raised alongside her sister Kathy Wagner (Gifford). Jeanie was a long-time resident of Nevada and moved to Colorado in 2011. She had formerly worked in the assisted living profession and was passionate about the care and wellbeing of the elderly.
She is survived by her Spouse, Greg Hendricks., Son, Dan Weston Jr., Daughters, Kristina LaFargo and Bonnie Kovisto, Sister, Kathy Wagner; and six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Bob & Dorothy Gifford and her beloved dog Heidi.
At Jeanie's request, no services will be held. Cremation will take place the week of August 26th 2019, and her ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019