Eugene F. Davis
- - Following a long and challenging bout with Alzheimer's disease, Eugene Franklin Davis left for his heavenly home on March 9, 2019. Gene was born August 9, 1924, the seventh of eight children born to Alma and Annie Merle Dalton Davis in Prairie City, Oregon. A World War II veteran, Gene served in the European Theater with the 246th Engineer Combat Battalion. Following the war, he studied waste water treatment at Oregon Vocational School at Klamath Falls, preparing for a career that would span 60 years; working in Boise, Idaho, Seattle, Washington and as superintendent of the Reno Sparks Waste Water Treatment Plant for the City of Sparks, from which he retired in 1984. Following a brief break he accepted a part time position with SPB Utility Services, retiring for the second and final time 25 years later.
Gene treasured his family and his family treasured him as a friend and confident. While his earthly journey has ended he will never truly be gone from us as he left us with many wonderful memories. One of the many memories the children have of their father is that he taught them all to drive and how calm he remained through the lessons; that may be why he quickly headed to one of his many wood working projects when he returned from a drive with them. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Georgine, as well as two daughters and a son, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a daughter-in-law and a younger brother. Preceding him in death were his youngest son, his parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Cremation is under the direction of La Paloma Funeral Services. At Gene's request no public services will be held. One of Gene's favorite places was Eastern Oregon. At a later date his family will return him to an area near other family members and near where he grew up.
Many people went through Gene's final challenge with us, the prayers and support received helped us through the difficult times. Training received through the Alzheimer's Association was invaluable. Assistance and guidance from Infinity Hospice allowed Gene to slip away with dignity in the peaceful comfort of his own home just as he wanted. Thank you each one.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019