Eugene Forest PrattTacoma - 1/14/31 - 7/24/20Eugene Forest Pratt, 89, born to E.M."Bud" and Betty Pratt in Tacoma, grew up in Olympia, WA. He loved his family and friends, and not enough can be said about his kindness and generosity.Gene served in the Navy during the Korean conflict. 1 year aboard the cruiser "Manchester" and 3 years on the submarine "Sea Devil", reaching the rank of Petty Officer QM3 in Navigation & Operations.He made his home for 62 years in Reno, working at Nevada Bell (later AT&T). His hobbies were fishing, photography, sail boating, skeet shooting, travel, his Labradors, adventure and camping out. Gene is survived by Verna, his wife of 61 years, his sister-in-law Betty Joan Schumacher and her children Liz, Don (Nan), Aaron, Joannah, grt. grandson Wes; and Susan King (Court), George Capron (Arlene), Nancy Caperon and his 2 special grt. nieces Amber Jaques and Marsha McAnulty (Ric) both kept him happy and secure and so very many more nephews and niecesGene's final resting place will be at the Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley, NV. Per his wishes there will be no services. His family thanks Brookdale Assisted Living - Auburn, CA for their care and support these past 2 years.