1/2
Eugene Forest Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Forest Pratt

Tacoma - 1/14/31 - 7/24/20

Eugene Forest Pratt, 89, born to E.M."Bud" and Betty Pratt in Tacoma, grew up in Olympia, WA. He loved his family and friends, and not enough can be said about his kindness and generosity.

Gene served in the Navy during the Korean conflict. 1 year aboard the cruiser "Manchester" and 3 years on the submarine "Sea Devil", reaching the rank of Petty Officer QM3 in Navigation & Operations.

He made his home for 62 years in Reno, working at Nevada Bell (later AT&T). His hobbies were fishing, photography, sail boating, skeet shooting, travel, his Labradors, adventure and camping out. Gene is survived by Verna, his wife of 61 years, his sister-in-law Betty Joan Schumacher and her children Liz, Don (Nan), Aaron, Joannah, grt. grandson Wes; and Susan King (Court), George Capron (Arlene), Nancy Caperon and his 2 special grt. nieces Amber Jaques and Marsha McAnulty (Ric) both kept him happy and secure and so very many more nephews and nieces

Gene's final resting place will be at the Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley, NV. Per his wishes there will be no services. His family thanks Brookdale Assisted Living - Auburn, CA for their care and support these past 2 years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved