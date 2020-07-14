Eugene (Gene) George Curti
Reno - Eugene (Gene) George Curti passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday July 9, 2020.
He was born in Reno, Nevada on September 21, 1945 to George Curti and Gladys Damonte Curti Damonte.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Gladys Curti.
Gene is Survived by his wife of 53 years Loretta Martini Curti, Daughters: Lori Curti Piccinini (Dave), Gina Curti Harris (Jesse) , Granddaughters: Marissa and Allison Piccinini, Emma Harris, Grandson: Tyler Harris, and his Brother Gary Curti (Iris), Brother in law, Dan Martini (Mary), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He grew up on the family ranches: the Damonte ranch in Reno, NV and was co-owner and operator of George Curti and Sons Dairy Ranch in Southeast Reno. That ranch consisted of several hundred acres before the dairy was sold for land and home Development. He then went on to own and operate Denio Farms with his wife, Loretta, and Eaglecreek Land and Cattle in California with his daughter Gina and son in law, Jesse. He loved working and operating his ranches until his passing.
Gene was President and operated the Steamboat Ditch and Canal for over 50 years where he first started working with his grandfather, Louis Damonte at an early age. He operated a Caterpillar Excavator with skill and accuracy for many years in treacherous terrain to maintain 48 miles of the ditch. The Canal carries thousands of customers irrigation water from the Nevada state line in Verdi to the Mount Rose highway in Southwest Reno.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many hunting trips of every species Elk, Big horn sheep, Deer Antelope and went Dove and Sage Hen hunting with his close friends and family to Elko, Denio, Wyoming, New Zealand, Mexico and harvested many proud trophies. He enjoyed his annual Hawaii trips with his beloved wife Loretta and family annually for several years and trips to Lake Almanor, Italy and New Zealand.
He was a former member of the Knights of Pythias, and California Indians. He was a member of the Makaha Indians Trapshooting Club, Italian Benevolent Society, Nevada Farm Bureau, Washoe County Farm Bureau, and Nevada Junior Livestock show exhibitor, supporter and volunteer for many years.
Due to the COVID virus and restrictions - a private Catholic Mass will be held on Tuesday 7/21/20 at 1:30pm for the immediate family.
Virtual link for anyone wishing to view the service is at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89313678140?pwd=OGJIOUtSVkluc0ZUVlJrVThzSDVFZz09
Password: 916017
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +13462487799,,89313678140#,,,,0#,,916017# or +16699009128,,89313678140#,,,,0#,,916017#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592
Webinar ID: 893 1367 8140
Password: 916017
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdpeMKmbBf
A celebration of life will be held later in the fall for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the: Nevada Junior Livestock Show Board P.O. Box 8026, Reno, NV. 89507 or the Modoc County Cattlewomens, P.O. box 711, Alturas, CA, 96101 and reference Gene Curti Memorial Fund.
The family invites you to leave a message on his Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhome.com