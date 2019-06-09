|
Eugene Haines Howell
Reno - October 30, 1939 - May 21, 2019
Eugene Haines Howell, known to his friends as "Buzz", died peacefully at Renown South Hospital on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 79.
Eugene, "Buzz" Howell was born on October 30, 1939, to Neal and Eugene Howell of Reno, Nevada. As a fourth generation Nevadan, he was proud to call Reno his home.
Buzz is survived by his sister, Carole Howell of Reno; his nieces Cynthia Martin of Phoenix, Arizona, Gretchen "Muffie" (Spina) Eykelbosh of Reno; and nephews Yale Spina of Reno, Rocco Spina of Sparks, and Lane Spina of Las Vegas. He is also survived by many grand nieces and nephews who treasured their great uncle. Buzz is preceded in death by his sisters Mary "Mimi" (Howell) Martin and Nancy Jean (Howell) Spina, and his niece Adrienne "Binkie" Spina, all of Reno, Nevada.
Buzz spent many of his adult years working for an international paper company in San Francisco, California, where he enjoyed all that "the city by the bay" had to offer. He eventually found his way back to Reno, where his roots were, to enjoy his retirement years close to his family and friends.
He was a consummate connoisseur of design. His keen eye and formal education in conceptual art was present all around him. He enjoyed and created beautiful spaces.
Buzz was a kind person, a true gentleman, and dog lover. He will always be remembered as a diplomatic, articulate, well-read, elegant person, who also had a talent for photography. He was passionate about Nevada history, especially focusing on Lake Tahoe, and loved sharing it with others.
No public burial ceremony is scheduled. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family encouraged donations to in his honor.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 9, 2019