Gene was born in San Francisco, CA on January 20, 1928 and passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 at Morning Star Senior Living of Sparks, where he and his wife had happily resided since last August. At age 12, Gene became interested in playing the trombone and this turned into a life-long passion. When just 16 years old, he left high school and joined the Henry King Orchestra at the famous Mark Hopkins Hotel. In 1946, the U.S. Army called, and Gene spent a year training and playing in an Army band. His next "gig" was with the Henry Busse Orchestra and then on to the Ralph Marterie Orchestra. Gene in 1952 went "legit", as he called it, playing trombone with the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra for four years under the baton of Antal Dorati. After a brief return to his home town in 1956, Gene moved to Reno in 1957 to play in the "house band" at the Riverside Hotel with the Bill Clifford Orchestra, where he stayed until moving on to Harold's Club and the Don Conn Orchestra in 1962. Gene's musical career also included time in orchestras at Harrah's Reno, Harrah's Lake Tahoe and the Sahara Tahoe. During his long professional career, Gene played for all the biggest stars of the 50's, 60's and 70's including Frank Sinatra, Burt Bacharach, Ann Margaret, John Denver, George Burns, Liberace, Lena Horne, Glen Campbell, Sammy Davis, Jr., and many more. They often complimented him on his "sweet sound" solo performances during their acts.
Having left high school early, Gene returned to complete his education first at San Francisco City College and then at the University of Nevada, where he earned his B.S. degree in mathematics in 1961 and his M.A. degree in music and mathematics education in 1967. Always smart, he took great pride in being a member of the national honor society Phi Kappa Phi. As part of his musical training, Gene also earlier attended the Chicago Musical College and the famed Juilliard School of Music in New York City.
From 1962 until 1975, Gene was associated with the music department at the University of Nevada, where he led the UNR concert and jazz bands and helped organize the popular UNR Jazz Festival each spring. He led performances all over the state on behalf of Young Audiences of Nevada. When the Reno-Tahoe music scene started to change, Gene became a math teacher at Douglas County High School for 5 years. He also owned and operated the Tahoe Health Center store for 4 years in the 1980's.
Gene was married twice, first to Doris Kaufman, and then to Gloria Hughson. He and Gloria, a highly talented violinist with a long professional career of her own, were married for 49 years before her death in January. Having had enough of northern Nevada winters, the couple moved in 1990 to California, where they continued to perform together before audiences large and small in a duo they called "Rags, Strings and Bones".
Gene, always eager to play the trombone, and sometimes the baritone or small tuba, joined many local groups including the San Francisco Starlight Orchestra, Jazz Salvation Army, Natural Gas Jazz Band, New Horizons Band of Sonoma County, Bohemian Club Jinks Band, American Community Concert Band (2001 China tour) and Swing Seven. His musical legacy spanned almost 75 years.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Gloria, and his brother, Leo. He is survived by his only son, Bill Isaeff, and his wife, Beth; his step-daughter, Elizabeth Hughson; his step-son, Michael Hughson and his wife Rhea and their daughter, Tessa; and three nieces and a nephew, Alma, Laura, Kari and John Isaeff. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Gene on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada, 780 Del Monte Lane, Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 5, 2019