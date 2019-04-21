|
Eugene Louis Casci
Reno - Eugene Louis Casci, at age 81 and in the presence of his loving family, entered eternal life on April 10, 2019. Born December 13, 1937 in Nevada City, California, Gene is preceded in death by his parents Phil and Rose Casci and his youngest brother Nick Casci. As the eldest of three boys, Gene grew up in Nevada City, California and after graduating from high school, he attended Seminary for one year in Michigan. He returned to California where he played collegiate basketball and baseball for Saint Mary's College in Moraga, California and earned a Bachelor's Degree in French.
After graduation, he taught middle school in Pittsburgh, CA and married Marlene Toscani. Gene and Marlene raised three boys, Cory, Toby and Matt and in 1968 moved from Walnut Creek, CA to Reno, NV to manage his in-law's Franco-American Bakery. Gene was a great family man with a passion for hunting, fishing and fast pitch softball. The family spent many holidays and weekends in Midas establishing lasting memories of the old school house and dancing in the Midas Bar.
Gene was a dental lab tech, owned and operated Mr. Z's Muffler Shop and retired as a salesman for American Fish Company. During his years in Reno, Gene became actively involved in the Reno Rodeo Association where he served on the Board of Directors (and even made the cover of an annual program).
In November of 1991, he married his soul mate Barbara Bidart, and in 1998 Gene was able to fulfill his lifelong dream to retire with Barbs in Midas, Nevada. Gene spent the rest of his life in Midas with Barbs, where he served as Fire Chief, Midas Water Board Member and was actively involved with the Nevada Bighorn Sheep and the annual Sage hen count.
Gene is survived by his loving wife Barbara Casci, sons Corey Casci, Toby (Karen) Casci, Matt (Jena) Casci, step children Annette Bidart and Mike Bidart, brother Butch (Judy) Casci, grandchildren Geno, Mario, Nicole, Kyle, Luca, Marco, Portia, Enzo and Ofelia.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nevada Bighorn Sheep Midas Chapter or Kindred Hospice, 5345 Reno Corporate Drive, Reno, NV 89511.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019