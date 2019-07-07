Eunice Elizabeth Wong



Reno - Longtime Reno resident Eunice Elizabeth Shew Wong died June 27 at her home after a long illness. She was 91.



The second of five children born to Ah Bun (Yut Chun) and Lum See Shew, Eunice Shew was born on October 17, 1927, in San Jose, CA. After her mother died, she attended Catholic boarding school and lived in Fresno, graduating from Edison High during World War II. She attended Fresno State and married Morton Min Wong in 1956. The couple lived in Boulder City, NV, where they had four children.



The family moved to Reno in 1967, where she was known as Elizabeth and worked full-time keeping the family of six functioning. She was active with First United Methodist Church and poured her creativity into china painting, cake decorating, sewing and crocheting. She baked breads, cookies and cakes for all occasions and even when there were no occasions. A prolific reader of mysteries, she rarely finished a book in which the ending surprised her. She was known among family, neighbors and friends for her good humor and her remarkably good luck.



When their children had grown, Morton and Elizabeth spent a decade in Southern California before retiring and moving back to her beloved Reno home in 1993. In her later years, she took up watercolor painting and enjoyed the company of family, friends, neighbors and caregiver Lolo Langi.



Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband of 50 years; their younger son, Douglas; her four siblings, Annie Soo, Doris Shew, Gilbert Shew and Bernard Shew; and her half-sister, Linda Shew. She leaves behind daughters Nancy Fong Wong (and son-in-law Jay Stuart) and Tracey Briggs (Robert Briggs); son Lawrence Brandon Wong (Paula Wong); grandchildren Alycia Stuart, Wendy and Jody Briggs, and Matthew and Rachel Wong; and half-brothers Benjamin, Sherman, Wellman and Harvey Shew.



Burial will be at 11 am on Friday, July 19, at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, and a memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, July 20, at Reno First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Reno First United Methodist Church Foundation. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 7, 2019