Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Dellera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Lena Dellera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Lena Dellera Obituary
Eva Lena Dellera

Eva Lena Dellera passed away peacefully on February 6,2020 In Reno at the age of 85. She was born January 26, 1935 in Sparks, Nevada. She lived in Alta, CA for 9 years when the family moved to Loyalton ,CA . She attended schools there and graduated from Loyalton High School. She also graduated from Reno Business College. Before her retirement in the year 2000, she was employed at the University of Nevada and Truckee Meadows Community College.

In 1977, she married Fred Dellera and they made their home in Reno since that time.

She was a devoted wife who loved her family, her home and her many friends. Eva always made it a point to keep in touch with her friends and acquaintances.

She is survived by her husband, Fred, sister, Lola (John) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She will be missed.

A funeral Mass is scheduled at 12 noon on Thursday, February 13, 2020, with a recitation of the Rosary at 11:30 AM at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1250 Wyoming Ave., Reno.

Entombment will immediately follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -