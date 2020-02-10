|
Eva Lena Dellera
Eva Lena Dellera passed away peacefully on February 6,2020 In Reno at the age of 85. She was born January 26, 1935 in Sparks, Nevada. She lived in Alta, CA for 9 years when the family moved to Loyalton ,CA . She attended schools there and graduated from Loyalton High School. She also graduated from Reno Business College. Before her retirement in the year 2000, she was employed at the University of Nevada and Truckee Meadows Community College.
In 1977, she married Fred Dellera and they made their home in Reno since that time.
She was a devoted wife who loved her family, her home and her many friends. Eva always made it a point to keep in touch with her friends and acquaintances.
She is survived by her husband, Fred, sister, Lola (John) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She will be missed.
A funeral Mass is scheduled at 12 noon on Thursday, February 13, 2020, with a recitation of the Rosary at 11:30 AM at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1250 Wyoming Ave., Reno.
Entombment will immediately follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020