Eva M. Pearl
Eva M. Pearl

Sparks - Eva M. Pearl passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 90.

Eva was born in Susanville to parents, Patrick and Mary Louisa Micone. She was the youngest of four children.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Melvin Pearl and her siblings: Ralph, Albert, and Violet.

She is survived by her three children: John, Mike, & Linda, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to raising three children, she also worked full time in the grocery and food industry for 50 years. She loved music and dancing and played the piano. Her hobbies included, horses, crocheting, jigsaw and sudoku puzzles. She loved animals. Being with family was her passion and she was always there to help anyone in need.

She always prided herself on being healthy, active and in great physical shape throughout her entire life. Eva passed along the skill and joy of making homemade raviolis to her family and many others.

There will be a private burial at Sierra Memorial Gardens next to her husband Melvin.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Eva's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
