Eva Pauline Palmer Simpson Hawkins
Reno - Eva Pauline Palmer Simpson Hawkins, a loving mother and grandmother passed peacefully on February 27, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by her loved ones. Eva was born on October 8, 1934 in Buhl, Idaho to parents Ronald Palmer and Oradel Green, and was one of three daughters. Eva lived and grew up in Buhl on her family's ranch. She married her high school sweetheart, Amos Simpson, and had five children. She lost the love of her life in a boating accident. Eva met and then married her late husband, Norman Hawkins and they had one child. They moved to Reno in 1967, and her most precious and proud achievement were her six children. Eva also enjoyed gardening and decorating her home. She loved telling stories to her grandchildren about growing up and playing pranks on her sisters. Many happy times were spent over the years with her raising a glass of spirits. We all marveled at her strong spirit, spunk, and sassiness! Rest well, our dear sweet Mother.
Eva is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Oradel Palmer, son Randy Simpson, daughter Linda Bailey, and sister Maxine Johnston. She is survived by her children: Mike (Rosemary) Simpson, Darrell (Joan) Simpson, Shirley, Carolyn (Scott) Wroblewski, sister Bonnie (Harold) Miller, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephews.
A special thank you to the Neuroscience Staff at Renown Hospital for the excellent care they provided to our sweet mother. Your kindness will always be appreciated and remembered.
