|
|
Evangeline (Angie) Sterling
Reno - Angie was a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and member of the Altar Society at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral for many years. She also volunteered at Our Lady of Snows Parish. She will be remembered by her smile and hugs. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Tellgren (Tim Tellgren), along with nieces and nephews. A Catholic Mass will be offered on Wednesday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment will be at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to EWTN, Irondale, AL; The National Shrine of Our Lady of Snows, Belleville, IL; Our Lady of Solitude Monastery, Tonopah, AZ; or St. Vincent's Food Pantry, Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019