Services
St Rose of Lima Catholic Chr
100 Bishop Manogue Dr
Reno, NV 89511
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Evangeline Sterling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evangeline (Angie) Sterling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evangeline (Angie) Sterling Obituary
Evangeline (Angie) Sterling

Reno - Angie was a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and member of the Altar Society at St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral for many years. She also volunteered at Our Lady of Snows Parish. She will be remembered by her smile and hugs. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Tellgren (Tim Tellgren), along with nieces and nephews. A Catholic Mass will be offered on Wednesday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment will be at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to EWTN, Irondale, AL; The National Shrine of Our Lady of Snows, Belleville, IL; Our Lady of Solitude Monastery, Tonopah, AZ; or St. Vincent's Food Pantry, Reno, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.